Ullmark will be in net Tuesday on the road against Nashville, per Adam Pellerin.

Ullmark lost his last start on Wednesday against Tampa Bay 3-1, stopping 28 of 30 shots. The 30-year-old has been stellar this season, recording a .913 save percentage and a 19-9-7 record. He will have a tough matchup against Nashville who's 22-12-3 at home and in the number one wild card spot in the west.