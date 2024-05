DiPietro was sent down to AHL Providence on Monday.

DiPietro will switch places with Brandon Bussi, who was called up in a corresponding move. With Providence out of the Calder Cup playoffs, the move will effectively end DipIetro's 2023-24 campaign having logged 30 minor-league contests in which he went 18-9-2 with a 2.51 GAA and .918 save percentage.