DiPietro was reassigned to AHL Providence on Friday, per Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.
DiPietro was summoned Tuesday so the Bruins would have a third goaltender on their playoff roster. He might be recalled ahead of Game 7 on Saturday against Toronto to continue to serve that function. DiPietro hasn't played for Boston in the regular season or playoffs in 2023-24, but he did record a 2.51 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 30 regular-season outings with Providence.
More News
-
Bruins' Michael DiPietro: Rises to NHL•
-
Bruins' Michael DiPietro: Secures one-year extension•
-
Bruins' Michael DiPietro: Waived Sunday•
-
Bruins' Michael DiPietro: Signs two-way deal with Bruins•
-
Bruins' Michael DiPietro: Acquired by Bruins•
-
Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Returns to minor-league affiliate•