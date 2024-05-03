DiPietro was reassigned to AHL Providence on Friday, per Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.

DiPietro was summoned Tuesday so the Bruins would have a third goaltender on their playoff roster. He might be recalled ahead of Game 7 on Saturday against Toronto to continue to serve that function. DiPietro hasn't played for Boston in the regular season or playoffs in 2023-24, but he did record a 2.51 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 30 regular-season outings with Providence.