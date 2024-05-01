DiPietro was called up from AHL Providence on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
DiPietro is likely up with the Bruins as an emergency third goalie for the playoffs. He signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Bruins in March, setting him up to once again fill an organizational depth role in 2024-25.
