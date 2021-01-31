Bergeron delivered a trio of assists Saturday in a 4-3 OT loss to Washington.

Bergeron's red-hot start just turned white -- he has five points in his last two games and 11 in eight overall. Eight of those points have come in his last four games against the Flyers, Penguins and Capitals, all three of which will be competing for a postseason berth. Bergeron just got his linemate David Pastrnak back from hip surgery, so we can't wait to see what heights they'll achieve going forward.