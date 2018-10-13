Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three more points Saturday
Bergeron dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Red Wings.
The injury-riddled Detroit defense looked helpless against Boston's top line of Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, as the trio combined for eight points, including a Pastrnak hat trick. With five goals and six assists through five games, the 33-year-old Bergeron is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, he's likely to exceed a point-per-game pace for the first time in his career this season after coming tantalizingly close with 63 points in 64 appearances last season.
