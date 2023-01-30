Zacha picked up an assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Carolina.
Zacha had the primary helper on Taylor Hall's 15th goal of the season to get Boston on the board in the third period. The 25-year-old forward is up to 33 points, including 24 assists, through 50 games this season.
