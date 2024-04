Zacha scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Zacha has two goals and six points during his four-game point streak. He provided an insurance tally and set up David Pastrnak for an empty-netter in a span of 1:18 late in the third period Tuesday. Zacha is up to 19 goals, 53 points, 135 shots on net, 100 hits and a plus-14 rating through 72 outings overall in a top-six role.