Zacha notched an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Zacha controlled the puck after the Bruins forced a turnover, and he fed Danton Heinen for the first-period tally. The helper gave Zacha six goals and eight assists over 13 outings in March. He continues to see key minutes as a top-six center. He's reached the 50-point mark for the second year in a row while adding 133 shots on net, 96 hits and a plus-11 rating through 70 appearances.