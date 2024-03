Zacha scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

He also chipped in four shots on net, two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating. Zacha has been locked in most of the month, and through 12 games in March he's collected six goals and 13 points. The 26-year-old center sits one point short of his second straight 50-point campaign.