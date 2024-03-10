Zacha had two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Zacha extended his point streak to four games and seven points, including five goals, with the effort. His first goal pushed the Bruins up 2-0 on the power play at the mid-point of the second period when he deflected a pass from the right side of the net. It stood as the winner. Zacha pushed the puck past Alex Nedeljkovic at the front of the net at 15:33 of the third to finish the scoring. Any guy skating with David Pastrnak at even-strength is worthy of roster consideration, and in some formats he's waiting to be plucked off the wire. Go check. Now.