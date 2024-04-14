Zacha scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Zacha reached the 20-goal mark in the second period, and he also helped out on a Kevin Shattenkirk tally in that frame. The 27-year-old Zacha saw a six-game point streak end Tuesday versus the Hurricanes, but he's been quite consistent down the stretch. The center has eight goals and 14 assists over 19 games since the start of March. For the season, he's at a career-high 58 points with 142 shots on net, 105 hits and a plus-14 rating through 76 appearances.