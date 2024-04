Zacha notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Zacha has earned two assists over four playoff outings so far. The center has added eight shots on net, seven hits and a minus-2 rating in those contests. Zacha continues to play alongside David Pastrnak, so there will be chances to contribute as long as the Bruins' offense keeps humming along -- they've outscored the Maple Leafs 14-7 in the first round so far.