Zacha (lower body) is in Monday's lineup against the Maple Leafs, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Zacha was considered a game-time call after suffering an injury Saturday against the Islanders but won't be forced to miss any time. The 26-year-old has 12 goals and 36 points through 58 games this season, though he's been held to just three points in his last 11 appearances.