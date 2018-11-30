In his return to the Boston lineup Thursday, Donato clinched his team's 2-1 win over the Islanders with a shootout tally.

Prior to the shootout portion of the contest, Donato logged three shots on goal in 10:41 worth of ice time. The 22-year-old got off to a slow start with the big club this season, but regained his scoring touch at the AHL level while recording five goals and nine points during his recent 10-game stint with AHL Providence. With a dangerous shot and strong instincts on offense, Donato has the ability to bolster the Bruins' attack, especially with power play time likely on tap in future contests. The key to the youngster staying in the NHL for good rests in his development as a two-way player, with Thursday's effort representing a solid effort on that front, per coach Bruce Cassidy.