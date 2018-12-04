Donato is on track to skate on the Bruins' second line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk in Tuesday night's game against the Panthers, Michael Tolvo of the Bruins' official site reports.

The 22-year-old, whose slow start this season prompted a demotion to the AHL, has looked good over his last two games since being recalled and that will result in him getting a chance to see top-six work, in addition to power-play time. Donato fired a team-high six shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Detroit, en route to notching his second goal of the season. A quick glance at his 2/0/2 stat line over 13 NHL games to date might be enough to discourage fantasy players, but the youngster's productive stint in the minors appears to have bolstered his confidence to the point that Donato could be poised to provide the B's with some much-needed secondary scoring.