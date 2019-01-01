Bruins' Ryan Donato: Will be spectator for Winter Classic

Donato will be a healthy scratch for the Winter Classic clash against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

The 22-year-old pivot has shown flashes of his offensive potential, adding five goals and two assists through 26 games and 12:38 of average ice time. Nabbed in the second round (56th overall) of the 2014 draft, Donato's technically still a rookie, even though he appeared in 12 games (five goals, four assists) with the parent club in 2017-18. Based on the projected lineup courtesy of Dan Rosen of NHL.com, it appears that Joakim Nordstrom will instead get the honor of playing in the 11th annual Winter Classic, flanking Colby Cave and lining up opposite Noel Acciari on the fourth line.