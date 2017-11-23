Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Returns to action
In his first game since Oct. 15, Spooner (groin) logged 10:17 worth of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over New Jersey.
More importantly, Spooner saw 3:26 worth of power play duty, which suggests that the speedy forward could merit fantasy attention once he shakes the rust off following a 14-game layoff. In his first game back, Spooner worked as a winger on the Bruins' third line along with Noel Acciari and Riley Nash. Once the team gets healthier up front, however, Spooner figures to see action with more offensive-minded linemates.
