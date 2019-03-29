Canucks' Ryan Spooner: Five shots in return
Spooner (undisclosed) pumped five shots on goal and added three hits in 13:59 in a 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.
Spooner missed 11 games with the injury. He remains at eight points in 48 in games this season, which would stand as the lowest total in a full season in his career.
