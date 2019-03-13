Spooner disclosed to Colin Stephenson of Newsday on Thursday that he's aiming to return to the lineup by the end of next week.

Spooner's timetable was rather open-ended, but he has put a target date on the map. After weak showings with both the Rangers (two points in 16 games) and Oilers (three points in 25 games), Spooner may have finally found a home with the Canucks. Through six games with his new club, Spooner has racked up three assists. He remains under contract for the remainder of the year and next season and should get ample opportunity to prove his worth on a Vancouver squad that has fallen out of the playoff picture.