Canucks' Ryan Spooner: To be bought out
The Canucks placed Spooner on waivers Saturday with the intention of buying out the remainder of his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Spooner was never able to build off of a promising 2015-16 campaign, turning in one of his worst to date last season with just nine points over 52 games with three different teams. Assuming he goes unclaimed, Spooner will hit free agency looking for another chance to revive his career elsewhere.
