Canucks' Ryan Spooner: Scratched Sunday
Spooner (undisclosed) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against Columbus, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Spooner has not played since Mar. 3 and will be absent again Sunday, though it appears, considering the "scratch" designation, whatever injury was keeping him from playing is now behind Spooner. He'll have to work his way back into the lineup, with his next chance to do some coming Tuesday against the Ducks.
