Spooner will return to the Canucks lineup ahead of Thursday's game versus Los Angeles, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Spooner hasn't appeared in the Canucks' past 11 outings. At first, he was out with an injury (undisclosed), then became a healthy scratch. He enters the lineup in place of Sven Baertschi. Spooner has played six contests for Vancouver, posting three assists in the process.