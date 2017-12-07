Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Surfaces on IR
Spooner (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Spooner had already been ruled out of Thursday's matchup with Arizona, though this transaction effectively rules him out at least until Wednesday's divisional clash in Detroit. Expect Boston to give a better idea of a possible timeline for Spooner's return over the course of the next week, while rookie Jake DeBrusk (upper body) will enter the lineup in his place.
