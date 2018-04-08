Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Expected to practice Tuesday
Kuraly (upper body) is scheduled to practice Tuesday and Wednesday, and should return for the first game of the postseason, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Kuraly also was able to take part of Sunday's morning skate, and it appears he's getting healthy at just the right time. It's unclear where the 25-year-old would shuffle back into Boston's lines, but if his recovery stays on track, a Game 1 return seems in the cards.
