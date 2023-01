Frederic has a lower-body injury and won't return to Saturday's game against Florida.

Frederic logged just 1:54 of ice time before exiting the contest. He entered Saturday's action with 10 goals and 18 points in 45 games this season. If Frederic isn't available for Sunday's game against Carolina, then Joona Koppanen, who is a healthy scratch Saturday, might draw back into the lineup.