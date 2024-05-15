Frederic logged an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Frederic hasn't scored a goal in seven games, and he's added a modest two assists in that span. The 26-year-old winger has seen a bump up into the top six while Brad Marchand (upper body) has been out. Frederic has five points, 17 shots on net, 49 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 12 playoff appearances. He'll likely drop back to the third line if Marchand is cleared to play in Friday's Game 6.