Frederic recorded an assist, six hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 1.
Frederic helped out on Brandon Carlo's goal late in the second period. The 26-year-old Frederic is up to four points through eight playoff contests, solid work for a player in a third-line role with virtually no power-play time. He's added 34 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-7 rating. Frederic can offer solid play as a checking forward, but consistent offense is likely too much to ask of him.
