Frederic scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.
Frederic has four points over his last three games to follow up a five-game dry spell. The 26-year-old was on the fourth line Wednesday, but he's often played in a middle-six role in 2023-24. It's been his breakout campaign, as Frederic has a career-high 33 points with 84 shots on net, 128 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 57 appearances.
