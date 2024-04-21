Frederic scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added five hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Frederic was limited to one assist over the last nine games of the regular season. The 26-year-old power forward had a solid campaign with 18 goals, 40 points, 123 shots on net, 69 PIM and 204 hits over 82 appearances. Frederic spent most of the year on the third line, and that's likely where he'll play throughout the playoffs as well.