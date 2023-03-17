Frederic logged a goal and five hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Frederic opened the scoring 50 seconds into the game, one-timing a net-front feed from Tyler Bertuzzi to give the Bruins an early lead. Frederic has now scored in back-to-back games following a stretch of 10 contests without a goal. The 25-year-old forward is up to 15 goals and 11 assists through 64 games this season while playing a bottom-six role in Boston.