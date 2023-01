Frederic (lower body) logged 14:21 of ice time in Boston's 4-1 loss to Carolina on Sunday.

Frederic was injured during Saturday's game, but he was able to stay in the lineup for Sunday's action. He recorded no points and a shot versus the Hurricanes. Frederic has 10 goals and 18 points in 47 contests this season. The 24-year-old has been held off the scoresheet for six straight games.