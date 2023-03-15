Frederic found the back of the net in Boston's 6-3 loss to Chicago on Tuesday.
Frederic's marker came late in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. He has 14 markers and 25 points in 63 contests this season. Frederic didn't scored a goal over his previous 10 outings, and he had just two helpers in that span.
