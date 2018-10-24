Vaakanainen won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Senators due to a concussion.

The 2017 first-round pick was an emergency recall over the weekend and it's his second career NHL game. Vaakanainen logged 5:46 and fired one shot on net before leaving. The Bruins play the Flyers on Thursday but it's unlikely Vaakanainen will be healthy by then.

More News
Our Latest Stories