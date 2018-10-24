Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Exits with concussion
Vaakanainen won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Senators due to a concussion.
The 2017 first-round pick was an emergency recall over the weekend and it's his second career NHL game. Vaakanainen logged 5:46 and fired one shot on net before leaving. The Bruins play the Flyers on Thursday but it's unlikely Vaakanainen will be healthy by then.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.