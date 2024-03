Vaakanainen posted an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Vaakanainen set up the second of Brett Leason's two goals in the loss. While he's not a huge scoring threat, Vaakanainen has three helpers over his last nine outings. He's still at risk of the occasional healthy scratch with the Ducks carrying eight defensemen. Vaakanainen has 12 points, 58 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 55 appearances in a bottom-four role.