Vaakanainen notched an assist, four hits and four blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Vaakanainen helped out on Troy Terry's goal in the third period, which came just after a successful penalty kill. The 25-year-old Vaakanainen has a point in each of the last two games. He was back on the third pairing Saturday, but he'll likely handle top-four minutes defensively while the Ducks work on easing in Olen Zellweger. Vaakanainen is at nine points, 42 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 20 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 41 outings this season.