Vaakanainen registered an assist in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Vaakanainen has two helpers over his last six games. The 25-year-old defenseman is still at risk of being an occasional scratch, but the Ducks' trades of Jamie Drysdale and Ilya Lyubushkin have opened up more consistent playing time for the remaining blueliners. Vaakanainen has a career-high 11 points with 54 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 30 hits and a plus-1 rating over 52 appearances.