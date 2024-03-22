Vaakanainen recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Vaakanainen has two assists, five shots on net, eight hits and nine blocked shots over his last six outings. The 25-year-old defenseman continues to see steady bottom-four usage for the Ducks, but the team's scoring troubles will suppress his offense. For the season, the Finn is at 13 points, 63 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 42 hits, 24 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 60 appearances.