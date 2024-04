Vaakanainen was scratched for four of the Ducks' last 11 games.

Vaakanainen set a career high with 68 games played in 2023-24, picking up 14 points, 67 shots on net, 55 hits and 79 blocked shots. He was generally solid in a bottom-four role, but he couldn't maintain an everyday role in the second half of the season. Vaakanainen is a pending restricted free agent.