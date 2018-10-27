Vaakanainen (concussion) is projected to miss Saturday's home game against the Canadiens, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.

Vaakanainen is said to be nearing a return, but with the Bruins having a two-day break following this next game, the rookie defenseman ought to be rested a while longer. Jeremy Lauzon and Steve Kampfer figure to hold down the fort on the third pair with Vaakanainen still out of commission.