Vaakanainen scored twice and added an assist in AHL Providence's 5-2 win over Springfield on Sunday.

They were Vaakanainen's first two goals of the season. The lanky Finn began the season in Boston before being returned to the minors in October. He has played 25 games with Providence. Although he has never produced much offensively throughout the course of his short professional career, Vaakanainen has more offense to his game than he gets credit for. It doesn't figure to translate to fantasy value any time soon, but Vaakanainen is about ready to help the Bruins.