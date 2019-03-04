Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Scores first two AHL goals
Vaakanainen scored twice and added an assist in AHL Providence's 5-2 win over Springfield on Sunday.
They were Vaakanainen's first two goals of the season. The lanky Finn began the season in Boston before being returned to the minors in October. He has played 25 games with Providence. Although he has never produced much offensively throughout the course of his short professional career, Vaakanainen has more offense to his game than he gets credit for. It doesn't figure to translate to fantasy value any time soon, but Vaakanainen is about ready to help the Bruins.
More News
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Scores first two AHL goals•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Back with Providence•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Will join Finland at World Juniors•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Returns to practice•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Nearing return•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Hit with flu bug•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...