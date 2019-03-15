Vaakanainen is dealing with an upper-body injury, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

The report notes that Vaakanainen's issue is not a concussion, but either way, the 2017 first-rounder won't be a call-up option for the Bruins in the short term. Down the road though, it's not hard to imagine the 20-year-old getting some time with the big club, when another left-shooting defender is needed. Through 28 games with AHL Providence this season, the smooth-skating Vaakanainen has notched 14 points, but it's notable that all four of his goals were tallied over his last four contests.