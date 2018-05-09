Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Generates 24 points with man advantage

Galchenyuk compiled 19 goals, 32 assists and a minus-31 rating in 82 games during 2017-18.

This was Galchenyuk's second 50-point campaign in the last three years, but a brutal rating dampers his production. Galchenyuk fired 213 shots on net as well, but with just 19 goals it was his worst shooting percentage (8.9 percent) since entering the league in 2012. However, as long as the 24-year-old maintains a power-play presence, where he notched 24 points, his stat line will be substantial.