Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Sets up lone goal
Galchenyuk picked up an assist and had two shots on net over 16:11 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Technically, it was a secondary assist, but Galchenyuk's slick pass to Shea Weber initiated the scoring chance that was finished when Paul Bryon banged home a rebound off a Weber sortie. It was his first point in four games, and he's been held goal-less in seven straight. The 27-year-old Wisconsin native can dazzle opponents with his creativity and has meshed well with the equally bedeviling Jonathan Drouin, but neither are considered snipers and that's what the Canadiens (2.42 goals-per-game, 30th) really need right now.
