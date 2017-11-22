Niemi will start on the road against the Predators on Wednesday.

Get your Predators ready. Niemi is the fourth-string goalie for the Canadiens, and Montreal is already his third team of the season. The Canadiens are on the second night of a back-to-back, and Niemi has a 6.66 GAA and a .820 save percentage this season. This one could get ugly.

