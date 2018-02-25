Niemi made 36 saves Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Yes, it was a tough matchup, but Niemi was up to the task. He only allowed one shootout goal, but unfortunately, his teammates couldn't muster any help. Niemi will be the Habs' starter while Carey Price is sidelined. He will need to be outstanding if the Hab clean house and go with youth at the deadline.