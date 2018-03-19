Niemi will be between the pipes versus the Panthers on Monday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

Neimi spent about three weeks on Florida's roster, during which time he made a pair of appearances in goal. In those two outings, the netminder went 0-1-0 with a 5.08 GAA. Now with his third team of the season, the 34-year-old will look for a measure of revenge against the Panthers. Considering Carey Price (concussion) is healthy, Niemi may see minimal action the rest of the way.