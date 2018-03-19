Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Tending twine Monday
Niemi will be between the pipes versus the Panthers on Monday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.
Neimi spent about three weeks on Florida's roster, during which time he made a pair of appearances in goal. In those two outings, the netminder went 0-1-0 with a 5.08 GAA. Now with his third team of the season, the 34-year-old will look for a measure of revenge against the Panthers. Considering Carey Price (concussion) is healthy, Niemi may see minimal action the rest of the way.
More News
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Surrenders four in loss to Pens•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: In goal Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Turns aside 36 shots in Tuesday's win•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Gets call Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Plays well, takes loss•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Daunting opponent on tap•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...