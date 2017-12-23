Lehkonen (lower body) took to the ice for warmups ahead of Friday's game against the Flames, which signals that he will return, Chantal Machabee of RDS reports.

Lehkonen took the place of Charles Hudon among the forward lines during warmups, placing alongside Tomas Plekanec and Brendan Gallagher. The winger was not cleared by the team's doctors by midday, meaning he must have received the green light briefly before the start of the contest.