Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal during Friday's 2-0 win over the Penguins in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

With Carey Price dominating in net for Montreal, the team's offense didn't need to do much to complete the upset win in the series, and Lehkonen came through late in the third period -- he went wide around Tristan Jarry on the rush and drew the young goalie out of position, then banked home the puck off the skate of a Pittsburgh defender from behind the net. Lehkonen will take a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists) into the next round.